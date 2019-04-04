index

ABInBev, McDonald's, Mondelēz top Global Effie Index
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

In Asia Pacific, Mondelēz and KFC rank as top marketer and brand, with Ogilvy and Special winning agency nods.

APAC consumers more defensive about data: Research
Apr 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A Dentu Aegis Network study highlights growing distrust with the digital economy, and greater demands for transparency from consumers worldwide.

Ikea, Nike, BMW, Marriott: Chinese consumers find you less relevant now
Sep 17, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Prophet's 2018 China Brand Relevance Index shows Chinese brands raising their relevance due to innovation, not just pricing.

DATA POINTS: Top 10 most discussed retail banks in Hong Kong in 2012
Jan 15, 2013
Staff Writer

K-Matrix, a digital intelligence solutions provider, has created a 'Brand Popularity Index' as the first composite key performance indicator examining popularity of a brand based on consumer sentiment, discussion volume, participant numbers and discussion content. Seventy discussion-based sites in Hong Kong, including forums and blogs in the local social landscape were monitored with 80 per cent of data automatically processed and 20 per cent by human specialists to ensure accuracy.

Strong Chinese brands outperform stock market by 11.4%: Millward Brown
Dec 4, 2012
Staff Writer

BEIJING - An analysis of the third annual BrandZ Top 50 Most Valuable Chinese Brands as a 'stock portfolio' shows that it consistently outperforms the MSCI China stock market index over the past two years, according to Millward Brown.

