The indie agency survival guide
Specialisation is your greatest weapon.
Holding company acquires, then ruins, an independent
A satirical allegory about a lemonade entrepreneur who sells out to a mega-corporation is perhaps a bit too close to the truth.
W+K chairman lets loose on holding companies in staunch defence of independence
“I hate to be harsh, but someone else's tragedy can be our opportunity,” David Luhr said.
Hacking the (independent) agency's business model
We got access into a closed-door meeting of independent agencies that deconstructed the agency of now to try to reconstruct one of the future.
UPDATED: M&C Saatchi's ex-China CEO responds to aeiou merger
M&C Saatchi invests in local independent to revive flagging China presence
SHANGHAI - Through a joint venture with local independent agency aeiou, M&C Saatchi believes it is on its way to transform its previously quiet, struggling presence in China.
