imposter syndrome

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome

The LinkedIn campaign has seen politicians and high-profile individuals pitch in personal tales of self-doubt in the workplace.

How to recognise (and stop feeling) imposter syndrome
Jun 5, 2019
Olivia Parker

How to recognise (and stop feeling) imposter syndrome

Recruitment expert Jacqui Barratt and psychologist Lissy Puno dispel myths about this commonly felt phenomenon, looking into its origins, how to identify it in yourself and others, and how to get yourself out of the cycle.

