Can DALL·E, the AI that creates images from text, accelerate advertising?
Nov 17, 2022
Will McMahon

Can DALL·E, the AI that creates images from text, accelerate advertising?

Spark Foundry's Will McMahon discusses the possibilities of this AI technology and how it helps agencies react quicker to real events.

Havas partners with Image Dynamics
Jul 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Havas partners with Image Dynamics

Indonesian PR agency joins Havas Village in partnership agreement.

Brands can now automate image search on Twitter with Einstein Vision
Aug 9, 2017
Emily Tan

Brands can now automate image search on Twitter with Einstein Vision

Einstein Vision for Social Studio is part of Salesforce Marketing Cloud's social-media solution.

Time out for technology brands: Telling the story beyond your product
Nov 11, 2016
Fiona Parker

Time out for technology brands: Telling the story beyond your product

Products are a tech company's core, but building a brand image beyond them is equally as important, writes Fiona Parker, APAC technology lead at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Stock images: Do you know where your pics are right now?
Apr 15, 2015
Emily Tan

Stock images: Do you know where your pics are right now?

As demand for branded visuals goes through the roof, agencies and brands have to keep closer track or risk playing with fire.

Subaru to boost brand image with regional campaign
Jul 20, 2011
Emily Tan

Subaru to boost brand image with regional campaign

ASIA-PACIFIC - Motor Image Group, the exclusive distributor of Subaru in 10 Asian markets, is planning to boost the car's brand image in the region with a full-scale brand campaign in the fourth quarter of the year.

