human rights
Nov 17, 2022
Human rights bodies call on fans to boycott World Cup quarter-final
Qatar-hosted quarter final takes place on United Nations’ International Day of Human Rights.
Nov 15, 2022
Qatar lessons: advertisers urged to avoid mentioning host nation in World Cup campaigns
The festive football season will throw up enough challenges for brands in terms of media planning and creative, but the white elephant in the room that has many marketing executives cautious is where the event is being held – Qatar.
