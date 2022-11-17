human rights

Human rights bodies call on fans to boycott World Cup quarter-final
Nov 17, 2022
Ben Bold

Human rights bodies call on fans to boycott World Cup quarter-final

Qatar-hosted quarter final takes place on United Nations’ International Day of Human Rights.

Qatar lessons: advertisers urged to avoid mentioning host nation in World Cup campaigns
Nov 15, 2022
Arvind Hickman

Qatar lessons: advertisers urged to avoid mentioning host nation in World Cup campaigns

The festive football season will throw up enough challenges for brands in terms of media planning and creative, but the white elephant in the room that has many marketing executives cautious is where the event is being held – Qatar.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble