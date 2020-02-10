hulu

What streaming explosion means for consumers, marketers, agencies and media owners
Feb 10, 2020
Oliver McAteer

What streaming explosion means for consumers, marketers, agencies and media owners

A definitive guide brought to you by Florian Adamski, CEO of OMD Worldwide.

What will it take for Spotify to fly in Japan?
Oct 6, 2016
David Blecken

What will it take for Spotify to fly in Japan?

The company’s debut could spark change not just for the streaming sector, but for audio marketing as a whole.

The touchy task of monetising over-the-top content: CASBAA Convention
Oct 24, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The touchy task of monetising over-the-top content: CASBAA Convention

HONG KONG - Friendly tension ensued this morning between two over-the-top (OTT) content providers and two traditional pay-TV providers on the topic of money, with YouTube getting some of the flak during a morning session on day three of the CASBAA convention.

Hulu launches first TVC for Japan
May 2, 2012
David Blecken

Hulu launches first TVC for Japan

TOKYO – Hulu has unveiled its first major advertising campaign in Japan since entering the country last September.

YouTube looking into users' options to bypass ads
Jun 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

YouTube looking into users' options to bypass ads

GLOBAL – Google’s YouTube have announced plans to offer a ‘skip button’ on advertisements in videos later this year.

Will Hulu succeed in China
Jun 17, 2010
Jin Bo

Will Hulu succeed in China

In a speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing earlier this month, Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu.com, revealed that his company was aiming to launch a service in China.

