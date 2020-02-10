hulu
What streaming explosion means for consumers, marketers, agencies and media owners
A definitive guide brought to you by Florian Adamski, CEO of OMD Worldwide.
What will it take for Spotify to fly in Japan?
The company’s debut could spark change not just for the streaming sector, but for audio marketing as a whole.
The touchy task of monetising over-the-top content: CASBAA Convention
HONG KONG - Friendly tension ensued this morning between two over-the-top (OTT) content providers and two traditional pay-TV providers on the topic of money, with YouTube getting some of the flak during a morning session on day three of the CASBAA convention.
Hulu launches first TVC for Japan
TOKYO – Hulu has unveiled its first major advertising campaign in Japan since entering the country last September.
YouTube looking into users' options to bypass ads
GLOBAL – Google’s YouTube have announced plans to offer a ‘skip button’ on advertisements in videos later this year.
Will Hulu succeed in China
In a speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing earlier this month, Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu.com, revealed that his company was aiming to launch a service in China.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins