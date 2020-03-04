hootsuite
China ecommerce crosses $1 trillion mark: study
We Are Social/Hootsuite report also finds that total digital ad spend in China was US$52.5 billion in 2019.
The state of APAC digital in 2019, even in North Korea
TOP OF THE CHARTS: We picked out the APAC data points from We Are Social and Hootsuite's annual digital report.
APAC again dwarfs the rest in internet and mobile usage
The latest report from Hootsuite and We Are Social shows the still increasing uptake of internet and social media in the region.
'AI will make us more human': Hootsuite CMO
Penny Wilson said brands should be looking at AI’s potential and not be wary of it.
APAC CEOs need to step up social game: Hootsuite head
Ryan Holmes says despite huge social-media growth in the region, more CEOs and businesses need to get on board to survive.
APAC dwarfs the rest in mobile usage
Consumers in Asia-Pacific tower above all other regions when it comes to mobile traffic and social media uptake, says the latest report from Hootsuite and We Are Social.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins