hong kong sevens

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
Aug 10, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?

SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?

Marriott tries for laughs with HK Sevens campaign
Apr 6, 2018
Olivia Parker

Marriott tries for laughs with HK Sevens campaign

Marriott Hotels kicks off the Hong Kong Sevens with a tongue-in-cheek campaign by Ogilvy featuring Sébastien 'monument to marketing' Chabal.

Isobar, Carlsberg seek fan face for Hong Kong Rugby Sevens
Mar 7, 2012
Staff Reporters

Isobar, Carlsberg seek fan face for Hong Kong Rugby Sevens

HONG KONG - Carlsberg, the official beer of the Hong Kong Sevens 2012, has launched a photo competition inviting fans to submit photos of themselves drinking the brew for the chance to win tickets to the popular annual event.

HSBC and Cathay Pacific sign on to Hong Kong Sevens
May 18, 2011
Staff Reporters

HSBC and Cathay Pacific sign on to Hong Kong Sevens

HONG KONG - HSBC has rejoined Cathay Pacific as a co-title sponsor of Hong Kong’s iconic rugby sevens tournament. The new four-year deal, announced on 18 May, will see the event named The Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens between 2012 and 2015.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

4 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

5 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

6 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

7 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

8 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

9 Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan move to StanChart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers