hong kong sevens
Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?
Marriott tries for laughs with HK Sevens campaign
Marriott Hotels kicks off the Hong Kong Sevens with a tongue-in-cheek campaign by Ogilvy featuring Sébastien 'monument to marketing' Chabal.
Isobar, Carlsberg seek fan face for Hong Kong Rugby Sevens
HONG KONG - Carlsberg, the official beer of the Hong Kong Sevens 2012, has launched a photo competition inviting fans to submit photos of themselves drinking the brew for the chance to win tickets to the popular annual event.
HSBC and Cathay Pacific sign on to Hong Kong Sevens
HONG KONG - HSBC has rejoined Cathay Pacific as a co-title sponsor of Hong Kong’s iconic rugby sevens tournament. The new four-year deal, announced on 18 May, will see the event named The Cathay Pacific / HSBC Hong Kong Sevens between 2012 and 2015.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins