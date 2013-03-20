The Young Lotus Competition at AdFest 2013 was completed last Sunday. The team from Kuala Lumpur came first, with Auckland and Tokyo making it to the finals. HK4As Young Creative team members Chan Kai-fung and Alan Wong Ming-lun of TBWA Hong Kong returned home today, saying it was an eye-opening opportunity to see the creative work of other young creative talents in the region and get exposure on the international ad scene.