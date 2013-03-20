hk4as
HK4As releases an anthem for the industry
'Tough it out', the association urges in a music video and poster campaign featuring actual industry creatives, which was released on Christmas Eve. Members will receive a vinyl record of the original song.
IN PHOTOS: AdFest an eye-opening opportunity for HK4As Young Creative team
The Young Lotus Competition at AdFest 2013 was completed last Sunday. The team from Kuala Lumpur came first, with Auckland and Tokyo making it to the finals. HK4As Young Creative team members Chan Kai-fung and Alan Wong Ming-lun of TBWA Hong Kong returned home today, saying it was an eye-opening opportunity to see the creative work of other young creative talents in the region and get exposure on the international ad scene.
HK4As and TVB call TV monitoring tender; ATV goes it alone
HONG KONG - HK4As and TVB have called a tender for the next TV audience measurement contract, to be in place from 2013 until 2017. ATV, which left the combined research programme this year, will continue to source its own rating measurements.
Isobar Hong Kong joins HK4As as 29th member
HONG KONG - Isobar Hong Kong will join the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (HK4As) as a full member this month.
Levi’s Soundwash campaign wins Grand HK Effie
HONG KONG - Levi’s ‘Soundwash – remixing brand engagement for higher payback’ campaign was top of the pops at the eighth Hong Kong Effie Awards, hosted by the HK4As at the JW Marriott Hotel last night. The campaign scooped the Grand Effie and three gold awards.
Publicis GM Sue McCusker appointed to chair the HK4As
HONG KONG - Sue McCusker, GM of Publicis Hong Kong, has been elected as chair of the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong (HK4As), effective immediately. She succeeds Richard Thomas, president of global accounts and chief interaction officer of DDB Asia Pacific.
