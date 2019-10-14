hiring
Why you should hire for speeds, not just skills
Getting the right mix in your team is crucial.
Christian Juhl: Group M's future depends on recruiting from different places
New CEO wants creative and mathematical people with more 'diverse' backgrounds.
Talent jumping ship from agency to brand is not just about names and perks: Grace Blue
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Recruitment firm’s 2019 Migration Report argues work-life balance and meaningful work is what’s spurring the moves.
Advancing the diversity agenda
A TBWA-supported roundtable involving members of Campaign’s 2018 Women to Watch list underlines the need for new approaches for a more inclusive workforce.
The old refrain: stereotypes about ageing employees
Are older workers really as technologically inept and resistant to change as they're made out to be?
For ROT’s sake
To stem the tide of honest, passionate talent walking away, companies need to measure 'ROT' (return on talent) as well as ROI, writes Seraphina Wong.
