Strong quarters by LVMH, Hermès and Kering buoy global luxury
Growth continued, yet, in some cases, at a slower rate than earlier in the year.
We have hit peak Apple
The deals with Amazon and Google only point to one thing: sliding sales.
Theseus Chan: Singapore design pioneer in conversation in Tokyo
One of Singapore's most acclaimed graphic designers shared work highlights and working principles in a session presented in Tokyo by D&AD.
Brands adopt equine icons for Year of the Horse
While a few brands that have always featured horse logos are sure to benefit this year, many others that don't want to miss out on a China-focused marketing opportunity are adding an equine twist to their iconography. We present a collection of the former and the latter.
LUXURY REPORT: APAC keeps the global luxury market flying
While Western markets are undercut by the global recession, demand in the Asia-Pacific region for high-end goods continues its upward trajectory.
Hong Kong Economic Journal takes online advertising in-house
HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) has ended its partnership with Pixel Media, which has been handling its website digital advertising sales since 2008.
