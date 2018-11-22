hermes

Strong quarters by LVMH, Hermès and Kering buoy global luxury
21 hours ago
Kevin Rozario

Strong quarters by LVMH, Hermès and Kering buoy global luxury

Growth continued, yet, in some cases, at a slower rate than earlier in the year.

We have hit peak Apple
Nov 22, 2018
Andy Pemberton

We have hit peak Apple

The deals with Amazon and Google only point to one thing: sliding sales.

Theseus Chan: Singapore design pioneer in conversation in Tokyo
Feb 7, 2017
David Blecken

Theseus Chan: Singapore design pioneer in conversation in Tokyo

One of Singapore's most acclaimed graphic designers shared work highlights and working principles in a session presented in Tokyo by D&AD.

Brands adopt equine icons for Year of the Horse
Feb 6, 2014
Benjamin Li

Brands adopt equine icons for Year of the Horse

While a few brands that have always featured horse logos are sure to benefit this year, many others that don't want to miss out on a China-focused marketing opportunity are adding an equine twist to their iconography. We present a collection of the former and the latter.

LUXURY REPORT: APAC keeps the global luxury market flying
Nov 2, 2012
Jenny Chan

LUXURY REPORT: APAC keeps the global luxury market flying

While Western markets are undercut by the global recession, demand in the Asia-Pacific region for high-end goods continues its upward trajectory.

Hong Kong Economic Journal takes online advertising in-house
Apr 5, 2012
Benjamin Li

Hong Kong Economic Journal takes online advertising in-house

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) has ended its partnership with Pixel Media, which has been handling its website digital advertising sales since 2008.

