heinz

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review

Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.

Heinz ABC to Indonesia: Stay at home and cook
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Heinz ABC to Indonesia: Stay at home and cook

Ramadan-themed ad positions the company's factory workers as heroes ensuring everyone will have plenty of foodstuffs while they remain in isolation.

Kraft Heinz puts $600 million global media account in review
Mar 21, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Kraft Heinz puts $600 million global media account in review

Former AB InBev CMO Miguel Patricio joined the food marketer as chief exec last summer.

How Kraft Heinz will sell its new biscuit brand on Tmall only
Apr 30, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

How Kraft Heinz will sell its new biscuit brand on Tmall only

The Jif Jaf brand is launched exclusively on Tmall for its debut in China.

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2017
Dec 11, 2017
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2017

Upbeat dance numbers never get old, helping Lazada and Panasonic lead this month's list.

This Heinz ad owes so much to 'Up', you'll expect someone to die at the end
Sep 5, 2017
Ad Nut

This Heinz ad owes so much to 'Up', you'll expect someone to die at the end

Seriously, is Pixar getting a creative credit on this?

