healthcare

Punk wellness: Chinese healthcare marketing targets anxious youth
Aug 14, 2020
Carol Huang

Punk wellness: Chinese healthcare marketing targets anxious youth

Young Chinese are becoming the main target for healthcare products and brands need fun ways to communicate.

What does COVID-19 mean for healthcare comms?
Jun 1, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What does COVID-19 mean for healthcare comms?

The pandemic could signal dramatic changes for the industry, including a depletion of physical congresses and the rise of telehealth.

Health versus tech: the battle for trust
Jan 3, 2020
James Withey

Health versus tech: the battle for trust

Tech giants will lose out on their healthcare ambitions unless they address consumer trust.

David Mayo moves to Verita Healthcare
Sep 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

David Mayo moves to Verita Healthcare

Mayo leaves GetCraft for new medical tech role.

Ode to female pleasure gets a lift from Serena Williams' serenade
Sep 24, 2018
Ad Nut

Ode to female pleasure gets a lift from Serena Williams' serenade

The tennis superstar's rendition of the breast-cancer awareness anthem ‘I touch myself’ is as powerful as her forehand.

Weber Shandwick's health check
Aug 24, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Weber Shandwick's health check

As the pace of growth slows, the PR juggernaut eyes the health business in Asia as a growing opportunity.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia