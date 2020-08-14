healthcare
Punk wellness: Chinese healthcare marketing targets anxious youth
Young Chinese are becoming the main target for healthcare products and brands need fun ways to communicate.
What does COVID-19 mean for healthcare comms?
The pandemic could signal dramatic changes for the industry, including a depletion of physical congresses and the rise of telehealth.
Health versus tech: the battle for trust
Tech giants will lose out on their healthcare ambitions unless they address consumer trust.
David Mayo moves to Verita Healthcare
Mayo leaves GetCraft for new medical tech role.
Ode to female pleasure gets a lift from Serena Williams' serenade
The tennis superstar's rendition of the breast-cancer awareness anthem ‘I touch myself’ is as powerful as her forehand.
Weber Shandwick's health check
As the pace of growth slows, the PR juggernaut eyes the health business in Asia as a growing opportunity.
