Search
head
1 day ago
PHD's APAC strategy head Chris Stephenson promoted to global marketing chief
Stephenson will relocate to London to begin the new role in January 2022 and succeeds Avril Canavan, who left PHD after 11 years in the role to become a consultant.
Jul 11, 2018
Ogilvy Singapore announces new creative leads
New joint chiefs promoted to help diversify agency's creative capabilities.
Apr 11, 2018
Dentsu Aegis hires APAC programmatic head
The newly-created role falls in line with DAN’s strategic digital roadmap.
Oct 23, 2017
DAN hires new Indochina head from Y&R
Southeast Asia veteran will lead DAN’s operations in a "new frontier" where clients are eager to expand.
Aug 21, 2017
Delivering ROI, local insights…and meals: Foodpanda's growth recipe
Foodpanda marketing head Laura Kantor explains how speed and tight marketing strategy are essential to succeed in the highly competitive and rapidly growing food-delivery industry.
Aug 18, 2017
Peter Vogel named ‘NewCo’ ANZ head
Vogel will also have Southeast Asia responsibilities.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins