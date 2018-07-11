head

PHD's APAC strategy head Chris Stephenson promoted to global marketing chief
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

Stephenson will relocate to London to begin the new role in January 2022 and succeeds Avril Canavan, who left PHD after 11 years in the role to become a consultant.

Ogilvy Singapore announces new creative leads
Jul 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New joint chiefs promoted to help diversify agency's creative capabilities.

Dentsu Aegis hires APAC programmatic head
Apr 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The newly-created role falls in line with DAN’s strategic digital roadmap.

DAN hires new Indochina head from Y&R
Oct 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Southeast Asia veteran will lead DAN’s operations in a "new frontier" where clients are eager to expand.

Delivering ROI, local insights…and meals: Foodpanda's growth recipe
Aug 21, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Foodpanda marketing head Laura Kantor explains how speed and tight marketing strategy are essential to succeed in the highly competitive and rapidly growing food-delivery industry.

Peter Vogel named ‘NewCo’ ANZ head
Aug 18, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Vogel will also have Southeast Asia responsibilities.

