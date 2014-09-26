harvey nichols

All-time NFT favourites on display at Harvey Nichols Hong Kong
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: An exhibition at the department store showcases popular virtual characters, partly to cater to first-time NFT buyers.

Social media is something we can stop ‘bullshitting’ about: Amir Kassaei
Sep 26, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

SPIKES ASIA – There’s no such thing as social media, according to Amir Kassaei, DDB’s global CCO, who may have set a record for the number of times a presenter said ‘bullshit’ during a single session at Spikes Asia.

As more brands venture into café business, are they getting into hot water?
Jul 5, 2013
Benjamin Li

Opening a café has become a popular way for brands to provide an immersive experience for fans, but are these efforts anything more than vanity, or do they instead expose brands to risk of damage?

Ashley Wood brings fresh approach to The Swank’s autumn/winter ad campaign
Jun 28, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Fashion House The Swank has provided Campaign Asia-Pacific with a preview of its HK$2 million to HK$3 million (US$258,000 to $387,000) autumn/winter advertising campaign, which features Australian artist Ashley Wood.

BBH Asia-Pacific hires new creative director from Australia
Sep 18, 2012
Emily Tan

SINGAPORE - BBH Asia-Pacific has hired Sydney-based independent agency The Monkeys' creative director, Noah Regan.

Pacific Place hands creative account to Leo Burnett after a US$258 million facelift
Mar 19, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Swire Properties has assigned Leo Burnett as its new creative agency for Pacific Place, a complex of shopping mall, office towers and hotels in the city's Admiralty district, after its latest US$258 million facelift.

