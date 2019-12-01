Search
guardian
Dec 1, 2019
Guardian's David Pemsel resigns as Premier League CEO before he starts
Anna Bateson takes over as interim Guardian CEO.
Jan 27, 2017
Watch this ad from Malaysia to kick off your New Year with a good cry
'Wishes that need no words', for Guardian Pharmacy by BBDO Malaysia.
Mar 19, 2015
Publishers form programmatic alliance
GLOBAL - The Guardian has joined forces with CNN International, the Financial Times, Thomson Reuters and the Economist to launch a private marketplace for programmatic advertising called Pangaea Alliance.
