JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.
Weekly wrapup: ANA's fake-nose fail, Gome's talking box FTW
ASIA-PACIFIC - A costume nose causes trouble for Japanese airline ANA, while a Chinese retailer enhances its human side via confessions in a dark booth. Plus, we review the top stories of the week, a Twitter conversation hooks us with fishy puns and Isaiah Mustafa saves men from poor judgement.
Gome's talking box helps Chinese send verbal love to parents
BEIJING - Thanks to a Chinese New Year campaign for Chinese electronics retailer Gome, created by JWT, some empty-nesters will be receiving something extra along with a gift from their children this season.
CASE STUDY: JWT helps Gome woo interns with viral campaign
BEIJING - Gome Electrical Appliances tasks JWT Beijing with helping its brand connect with young consumers by leveraging a unique resource—the company's summer interns.
Gome awards creative business to JWT Beijing
BEIJING - Gome, one of China’s largest electrical appliance retailer Gome has handed its creative account to JWT Beijing.
Fleishman Hillard wins Gome's PR business
BEIJING - Fleishman Hillard has been appointed by Gome, one of the biggest electronic appliances retailers in China, to handle its public relations, sources familiar with the agency confirmed.
