JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
May 28, 2020
Carol Huang

E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.

Weekly wrapup: ANA's fake-nose fail, Gome's talking box FTW
Jan 24, 2014
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - A costume nose causes trouble for Japanese airline ANA, while a Chinese retailer enhances its human side via confessions in a dark booth. Plus, we review the top stories of the week, a Twitter conversation hooks us with fishy puns and Isaiah Mustafa saves men from poor judgement.

Gome's talking box helps Chinese send verbal love to parents
Jan 20, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Thanks to a Chinese New Year campaign for Chinese electronics retailer Gome, created by JWT, some empty-nesters will be receiving something extra along with a gift from their children this season.

CASE STUDY: JWT helps Gome woo interns with viral campaign
Jul 24, 2012
Emily Tan

BEIJING - Gome Electrical Appliances tasks JWT Beijing with helping its brand connect with young consumers by leveraging a unique resource—the company's summer interns.

Gome awards creative business to JWT Beijing
Jul 28, 2011
Staff Reporters

BEIJING - Gome, one of China’s largest electrical appliance retailer Gome has handed its creative account to JWT Beijing.

Fleishman Hillard wins Gome's PR business
Mar 17, 2011
Jin Bo

BEIJING - Fleishman Hillard has been appointed by Gome, one of the biggest electronic appliances retailers in China, to handle its public relations, sources familiar with the agency confirmed.

