GO Communications implements 4.5-day workweek
The Malaysian agency becomes a rarity in the region for introducing a shorter working week.
Go Communications expands to Laos
Economies along the Mekong have been growing through the 21st century. Go Communications sees Laos as the next success story on the horizon and has parterned with local Sengdara Communications’ to bring its PR service to the emerging market.
Launch of Michael de Kretser's book, Go For It!
KUALA LUMPUR - PR veteran and CEO of Go Communications Michael de Kretser launched his personal account of building two PR networks: MDK Communications and Go Communications on December 12 at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club. De Kretser has pledged all royalties from the book to the National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia.
Kyodo PR to work with Go Communications for Southeast Asia growth
ASIA-PACIFIC – Kyodo PR has partnered with Go Communications in a move to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, as Japanese clients intensify their own efforts to grow in the region.
New IPTV channel IZI Media selects PR agency in Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - IZI Media has appointed GO Communications to promote its new MaxMan.TV IPTV channel, with immediate effect.
Go Communications buys Cambodian PR agency, eyes Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar
KUALA LUMPUR - The GO Communications Group has acquired one of Cambodia’s leading public relations and events agencies, Active Event Management.
