GO Communications implements 4.5-day workweek
Feb 20, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

GO Communications implements 4.5-day workweek

The Malaysian agency becomes a rarity in the region for introducing a shorter working week.

Go Communications expands to Laos
Feb 24, 2014
Jason Wincuinas

Go Communications expands to Laos

Economies along the Mekong have been growing through the 21st century. Go Communications sees Laos as the next success story on the horizon and has parterned with local Sengdara Communications’ to bring its PR service to the emerging market.

Launch of Michael de Kretser's book, Go For It!
Dec 18, 2013
Emily Tan

Launch of Michael de Kretser's book, Go For It!

KUALA LUMPUR - PR veteran and CEO of Go Communications Michael de Kretser launched his personal account of building two PR networks: MDK Communications and Go Communications on December 12 at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club. De Kretser has pledged all royalties from the book to the National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia.

Kyodo PR to work with Go Communications for Southeast Asia growth
Jun 26, 2013
David Blecken

Kyodo PR to work with Go Communications for Southeast Asia growth

ASIA-PACIFIC – Kyodo PR has partnered with Go Communications in a move to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, as Japanese clients intensify their own efforts to grow in the region.

New IPTV channel IZI Media selects PR agency in Malaysia
Nov 19, 2012
Racheal Lee

New IPTV channel IZI Media selects PR agency in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - IZI Media has appointed GO Communications to promote its new MaxMan.TV IPTV channel, with immediate effect.

Go Communications buys Cambodian PR agency, eyes Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar
Sep 24, 2012
Sophie Chen

Go Communications buys Cambodian PR agency, eyes Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR - The GO Communications Group has acquired one of Cambodia’s leading public relations and events agencies, Active Event Management.

