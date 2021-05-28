general motors
Have companies followed through on promises made after George Floyd’s death?
Updates from Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Citibank, General Motors, Reebok, Target and Walmart.
Cadillac puts America first in China campaign
Launch ad for CT6 model by Leo Burnett Shanghai places focus on US heritage and technology.
Manchester United scores well with Asian fans
ASIA-PACIFIC - The 135-year-old English football club Manchester United has built an very emotional bonding with its fans. Inside the Old Trafford Stadium hangs a flag that says “United, kids, wife in that order", depicting where the fans' priorities lie. Many Asian fans, who've never been to Britain, share the same passion. Why?
GM could have first-mover advantage in Myanmar: Brand experts
ASIA-PACIFIC - Following cola and beer brands, US automaker General Motors has announced its entry into the Myanmar market, with the introduction of its Chevrolet brand potentially giving it first-mover advantage in a largely untapped market, according to brand experts.
GM chooses video over TV in Korea, sees improved brand metrics
SEOUL - General Motors, one of the largest advertisers globally, is tweaking its media mix in Korea, shifting television ad spend to video advertising in an effort to increase its market share in the country.
McCann Worldgroup transfers Martin Lee from Thailand as chief creative officer in Shanghai
SHANGHAI - Martin Lee, chief creative officer of McCann Worldgroup in Thailand for the last four years, will be transferring to China in mid-September to take up the role as chief creative officer for McCann in Shanghai.
