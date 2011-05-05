gen x

Report: Gen X is largely ignored by brands despite being the most loyal consumer group
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Report: Gen X is largely ignored by brands despite being the most loyal consumer group

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report by Wavemaker finds that by overlooking Gen X (people aged 45-60) brands are missing out on a multi-trillion-dollar market.

OPINION: Singapore election heralds new generation
May 5, 2011
Calvin Soh

OPINION: Singapore election heralds new generation

As Singapore gears up for Saturday’s general election, Publicis Asia vice-chairman and chief creative officer Calvin Soh shares his perspective on a new generation of voters – and consumers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

2 Havas wins Shell's media account, deal sparks backlash as Red Havas loses client

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

3 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

4 Apple raises the sustainability bar, yet Mother Nature yearns for more

We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

5 We want to keep moving’: Edward Bell on Cathay’s edgier new global campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

6 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

7 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

8 Moves and wins roundup: Week of September 11, 2023

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?

10 The promise of AI marketing: Is Google’s PMax living up to the hype?