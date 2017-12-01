gen
Here's why ‘Princess style’ is all the rage with China’s Gen Z
As debates over womanhood become increasingly heated, many Gen Zers are reinterpreting what it means to be a powerful woman while embracing femininity.
Is New Year's Eve an underappreciated opportunity for reaching China's Gen Z?
A report from Tencent QQ Ads sheds light on what Chinese Gen-Z consumers talked about during the Singles Day period.
Publicis Media unveils 'transformation' board
The ‘next generation’ board will work with the agency’s global executive on future opportunities.
How to market to Hong Kong’s 'maturing' Generation-Y
HONG KONG – According to research from Text100, Hong Kong’s post-'80s generation can no longer be labelled ‘frivolous, self-centered, and lacking a sense of responsibility’. Instead this generation is growing up, signalling a new opportunity for brands.
