Here's why ‘Princess style’ is all the rage with China’s Gen Z
3 days ago
Jennifer Zhuang

As debates over womanhood become increasingly heated, many Gen Zers are reinterpreting what it means to be a powerful woman while embracing femininity.

Is New Year's Eve an underappreciated opportunity for reaching China's Gen Z?
Dec 1, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

A report from Tencent QQ Ads sheds light on what Chinese Gen-Z consumers talked about during the Singles Day period.

Publicis Media unveils 'transformation' board
May 31, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The ‘next generation’ board will work with the agency’s global executive on future opportunities.

How to market to Hong Kong’s 'maturing' Generation-Y
Dec 18, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

HONG KONG – According to research from Text100, Hong Kong’s post-'80s generation can no longer be labelled ‘frivolous, self-centered, and lacking a sense of responsibility’. Instead this generation is growing up, signalling a new opportunity for brands.

