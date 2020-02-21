gdpr

Facebook rolls out data portability tool
Feb 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Data portability forms a cornerstone of GDPR, and is expected to be more widely regulated this year.

IAB joins Google in proposing bid-request limits to clean up real-time bidding
Nov 27, 2019
Omar Oakes

Amid ICO investigation, digital ad industry trade body wants to minimise 'potential risks that content categories can pose'.

What does a data-protection officer do, and do you need one?
Oct 29, 2019
Joseph Suriya

Tealium's APAC marketing director explains the DPO Competency Framework, which must be seen as a positive step forwards and a useful tool for companies looking to establish themselves as data leaders.

Google accused of using 'GDPR workaround' to feed personal data to advertisers
Sep 5, 2019
Omar Oakes

Evidence submitted to Ireland's data watchdog raises questions about Google's Authorized Buyers ad exchange.

Apple set to toughen up ad tracking rules
Aug 20, 2019
Omar Oakes

Tech giant is burnishing its privacy credentials by cracking down on cookie workarounds.

Yes, email marketing is still relevant
Jun 10, 2019
Susie Harwood

Email marketing may be an old format, but the tech around it has grown more sophisticated.

