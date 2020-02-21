gdpr
Facebook rolls out data portability tool
Data portability forms a cornerstone of GDPR, and is expected to be more widely regulated this year.
IAB joins Google in proposing bid-request limits to clean up real-time bidding
Amid ICO investigation, digital ad industry trade body wants to minimise 'potential risks that content categories can pose'.
What does a data-protection officer do, and do you need one?
Tealium's APAC marketing director explains the DPO Competency Framework, which must be seen as a positive step forwards and a useful tool for companies looking to establish themselves as data leaders.
Google accused of using 'GDPR workaround' to feed personal data to advertisers
Evidence submitted to Ireland's data watchdog raises questions about Google's Authorized Buyers ad exchange.
Apple set to toughen up ad tracking rules
Tech giant is burnishing its privacy credentials by cracking down on cookie workarounds.
Yes, email marketing is still relevant
Email marketing may be an old format, but the tech around it has grown more sophisticated.
