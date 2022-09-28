gambling
Problem gaming among youths: Are brands and publishers responsible?
Loot boxes in gaming involve new layers of regulatory complexity as parallels with traditional gambling are often vague and difficult to interpret. Plus, existing gambling bodies are currently ill-equipped to deal with such challenges.
Sights and sounds at the Global Gaming Expo in Macau
A noisy clash of new tech, 'old-school' advertising techniques and colourful gaming machines greets CEI at the G2E Asia exhibition in Macau.
Mahjong losing appeal, sports betting gaining ground in HK: Ipsos
An Ipsos Media Atlas Survey highlights changing gambling and alcohol-consumption patterns in Hong Kong.
To stand a chance in Japan, casino brands need frank communication
The door is technically open for casinos and integrated resorts, but potential operators still face a considerable communications challenge in winning people over.
How to advertise a casino without saying the word
MACAU - Last week's numbers from the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (GICB) showed gross casino gaming revenues in June fell 3.7 per cent—the first drop in five years. Yet marketers wishing to get back on a winning streak face a challenge in China's prohibition against gambling promotion.
What now for Macau as regulations tighten and Singapore's casino industry grows?
Could this be the year that Macau, the 'sin city' of the East, loses its gaming crown in Asia?
