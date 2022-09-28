gambling

Problem gaming among youths: Are brands and publishers responsible?
Sep 28, 2022
Shawn Lim

Problem gaming among youths: Are brands and publishers responsible?

Loot boxes in gaming involve new layers of regulatory complexity as parallels with traditional gambling are often vague and difficult to interpret. Plus, existing gambling bodies are currently ill-equipped to deal with such challenges.

Sights and sounds at the Global Gaming Expo in Macau
May 18, 2018
Olivia Parker

Sights and sounds at the Global Gaming Expo in Macau

A noisy clash of new tech, 'old-school' advertising techniques and colourful gaming machines greets CEI at the G2E Asia exhibition in Macau.

Mahjong losing appeal, sports betting gaining ground in HK: Ipsos
Jan 8, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Mahjong losing appeal, sports betting gaining ground in HK: Ipsos

An Ipsos Media Atlas Survey highlights changing gambling and alcohol-consumption patterns in Hong Kong.

To stand a chance in Japan, casino brands need frank communication
Apr 17, 2017
David Blecken

To stand a chance in Japan, casino brands need frank communication

The door is technically open for casinos and integrated resorts, but potential operators still face a considerable communications challenge in winning people over.

How to advertise a casino without saying the word
Jul 8, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

How to advertise a casino without saying the word

MACAU - Last week's numbers from the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (GICB) showed gross casino gaming revenues in June fell 3.7 per cent—the first drop in five years. Yet marketers wishing to get back on a winning streak face a challenge in China's prohibition against gambling promotion.

What now for Macau as regulations tighten and Singapore's casino industry grows?
Mar 8, 2010
Staff Reporters

What now for Macau as regulations tighten and Singapore's casino industry grows?

Could this be the year that Macau, the 'sin city' of the East, loses its gaming crown in Asia?

