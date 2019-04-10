Search
fujifilm
1 day ago
India's Valentine's Day advertising showcase
View the films here
Apr 10, 2019
How Fujifilm is trying to move beyond its photography legacy
The Japanese company’s global fame as a maker of photographic equipment is a mixed blessing.
Sep 21, 2012
Creative Mid-Autumn Festival marketing
Festivals are important occasions for marketers to drive their brand awareness. While some brands simply go through the motions, some find more interesting ways to connect their names with the holiday. Here are some examples of creative marketing connected to this year's Mid-Autumn Festival.
Aug 12, 2011
GADGET UPDATE powered by Stuff: Apple, LG, Fujifilm and more
Here is the week's round-up of the latest gadgets and reviews. Powered by Stuff Magazine.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins