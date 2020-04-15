forrester

CMOs face ‘final desperate fight for survival’ in 2020: Forrester
Oct 29, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

CMOs need to take control of the entire customer journey, invest in participatory purpose-led experiences, and become more strategic in technology spend to secure their future, the firm suggests.

China, APAC to lead global social-media adspend
Aug 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Forrester predicts China's social ad spend will triple by 2023, leading APAC past North America globally.

The TikTok effect: short video digital ad spend rising
Jul 4, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Forrester says online video ad spending across Asia-Pacific will grow to $53.7 billion in 2023, driven by the popularity of platforms like TikTok

CMOs need to muscle in on digital transformation, Forrester says
Feb 20, 2019
David Blecken

By taking full responsibility for the customer experience, marketers can play a more serious role in effecting change.

3 emerging tech tools restoring data control to consumers
Jan 29, 2019
Philippa Edwards

From 'personal data lockers' to 'digital twins', we look at some future developments in the world of data privacy that will help marketers improve the customer experience.

