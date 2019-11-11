fjord

Accenture opens Fjord in Tokyo
Nov 11, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Accenture opens Fjord in Tokyo

The Tokyo branch of the design and innovation agency will become the 33rd Fjord studio worldwide.

We read all these 2018 forecasts, so you don't have to
Jan 3, 2018
Matthew Miller

We read all these 2018 forecasts, so you don't have to

Boiling down a pile of weighty reports from agencies yields a list of key 2018 trends and what they mean for brands: AR, AI bias, brandlessness, blockchain, the end of typing, much more.

10 digital design trends for better marketing strategy and more in 2016
Jan 6, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

10 digital design trends for better marketing strategy and more in 2016

ASIA-PACIFIC - From the atomisation of apps to omnipresent services, these trends from design firm Fjord will help you stay on top of consumer behaviour in 2016.

Asia needs design-led thinking: Accenture company Fjord
Nov 20, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Asia needs design-led thinking: Accenture company Fjord

HONG KONG - Fjord, an Accenture Digital company, is launching its regional office in Hong Kong at a time when both companies say they see growing client demand for design-led innovation. But is short-term-focused Asia really ready?

Watch: The 3 myths of
Nov 16, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

Watch: The 3 myths of "design thinking"

HONG KONG - According to Fjord, an Accenture Digital company specialising in service design, “design thinking” isn't just about thinking.

