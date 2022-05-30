five star chicken

From DMs to dinner: Thailand's Five Star Chicken delivers heartwarming campaign
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

From DMs to dinner: Thailand's Five Star Chicken delivers heartwarming campaign

Parents and grandparents have a way (or four!) of getting through to their children. BBDO Bangkok's latest campaign shows taking over their TikTok accounts might just be the most 2023 way to grab attention.

A fried chicken ad that spans generations—literally
May 30, 2022
Ad Nut

A fried chicken ad that spans generations—literally

BBDO Bangkok’s irreverent spot for Five Star Chicken is designed to have something for just about everyone.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

2 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

5 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

6 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

7 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

8 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

9 LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

10 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry