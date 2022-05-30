Search
five star chicken
16 hours ago
From DMs to dinner: Thailand's Five Star Chicken delivers heartwarming campaign
Parents and grandparents have a way (or four!) of getting through to their children. BBDO Bangkok's latest campaign shows taking over their TikTok accounts might just be the most 2023 way to grab attention.
May 30, 2022
A fried chicken ad that spans generations—literally
BBDO Bangkok’s irreverent spot for Five Star Chicken is designed to have something for just about everyone.
