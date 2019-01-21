first party data

What’s the price of privacy in APAC? Please take our survey
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

What’s the price of privacy in APAC? Please take our survey

Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and WFA announce a survey of brands, publishers and media agencies exploring the fast-changing data-privacy landscape in APAC and its impact on advertising.

Driving results from first and second-party data
Jan 21, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Driving results from first and second-party data

As data privacy restrictions start to change in Asia, we explore how brands can up their first and second-party data game to establish trust and privacy, and also build a competitive advantage.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

2 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

4 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

8 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

9 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

10 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars