financials
IPG organic revenue falls 10% in Q2
Operating profit plummeted 84.7% to $40.5 million.
Dentsu plans 7% cost reduction as it reports 0.8% drop in organic revenue
Spokesperson confirms the cost cutting does not include additional staff reductions.
Alibaba surges despite weak apparel sales for March quarter
For Tmall's March quarter, sales slumps in major categories like apparel and accessories were offset by a rise in sales of daily necessities.
Omnicom global revenue decreases 1.8% in Q1 as 'demand for services expected to decline'
But diluted net income per share rose two cents, or 1.7 percent, to $1.19 compared to $1.17 for the first quarter of 2019.
Snapchat finds niche as direct-response ad platform
However, company still experienced significant decline in March as online ad sector reels from crisis.
IPG Q1 results not indicative of what's to come, warns CEO
"With more than 95% of our employees working from home, we continue to move the business forward."
