financial results

Snapchat sets sights on India growth as TikTok is forced out
Jul 22, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The social-media company has doubled its user numbers in India, but continues to struggle to monetise its users outside the US and Europe.

Dentsu revenue up but profits down, plans structural change
Aug 9, 2018
David Blecken

The company is looking to become more agile under challenging conditions.

ADK sees profits rise 6% in 2017
Feb 14, 2018
David Blecken

Japan's third-largest advertising agency enters privatisation on a stable footing.

Dentsu expects work reforms to eat into profit in 2018
Feb 14, 2018
David Blecken

Dentsu's 2017 results and 2018 forecasts show that creating a better place to work is a costly business.

Snapchat revenue and users rise, but analysts remain sceptical
Feb 8, 2018
Emily Tan

Investors were cheered by the platform's daily active user growth of 18% in the last quarter year-on-year, to 187 million.

WPP net sales down 1.1% as it talks of 'a changing industry'
Nov 1, 2017
Gideon Spanier

Holding company outlines a "new normal of a low growth, low inflation, limited pricing power world".

