financial results
Snapchat sets sights on India growth as TikTok is forced out
The social-media company has doubled its user numbers in India, but continues to struggle to monetise its users outside the US and Europe.
Dentsu revenue up but profits down, plans structural change
The company is looking to become more agile under challenging conditions.
ADK sees profits rise 6% in 2017
Japan's third-largest advertising agency enters privatisation on a stable footing.
Dentsu expects work reforms to eat into profit in 2018
Dentsu's 2017 results and 2018 forecasts show that creating a better place to work is a costly business.
Snapchat revenue and users rise, but analysts remain sceptical
Investors were cheered by the platform's daily active user growth of 18% in the last quarter year-on-year, to 187 million.
WPP net sales down 1.1% as it talks of 'a changing industry'
Holding company outlines a "new normal of a low growth, low inflation, limited pricing power world".
