The fandoms marketers need to know about
Aug 18, 2020
Michael Patent

Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.

Brands now get the power of gaming: Twitch co-founder
Sep 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Kevin Lin says from gaming streams to esports, advertisers are finally giving the world’s largest entertainment genre the respect it deserves.

Bundesliga: Scout APAC fans with data, score with local content
Apr 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

In a highly competitive Asian football fan market, finding new audiences is critical, says the German football league’s international CEO.

Mindshare's Paul Lau heads to FansTang as new China president
Jun 19, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - FansTang has ushered in a celebrity of a different sort to its executive team, by hiring Paul Lau, a decorated digital business strategist, as the new president of its China operations.

Case Study: Subway Singapore sends fans on a hunt for free sandwiches
Aug 9, 2012
Ragini Chatterjee

SINGAPORE – Subway leveraged social media and direct activation to promoted its limited edition beef pastrami sandwich.

