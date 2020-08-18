fans
The fandoms marketers need to know about
Mixing empathy with entertainment is key to driving purpose and social engagement in the post-Covid era as these groups show us, says the head of an Asian-based cultural marketing firm.
Brands now get the power of gaming: Twitch co-founder
Kevin Lin says from gaming streams to esports, advertisers are finally giving the world’s largest entertainment genre the respect it deserves.
Bundesliga: Scout APAC fans with data, score with local content
In a highly competitive Asian football fan market, finding new audiences is critical, says the German football league’s international CEO.
Mindshare's Paul Lau heads to FansTang as new China president
BEIJING - FansTang has ushered in a celebrity of a different sort to its executive team, by hiring Paul Lau, a decorated digital business strategist, as the new president of its China operations.
Case Study: Subway Singapore sends fans on a hunt for free sandwiches
SINGAPORE – Subway leveraged social media and direct activation to promoted its limited edition beef pastrami sandwich.
