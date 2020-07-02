fake news
Pernod Ricard plans app for social-media users to report hate speech
Drinks maker believes brands should take action on hate speech beyond July's 'Stop Hate for Profit' ad boycott—but it's unclear how a crowdsourcing app will enforce this.
BBC looks to break the chain of fake news
'Think before you share' messages encourages social media users to consider their sources.
Reuters extends Facebook fact-check partnership to Singapore
News provider will become Facebook's second fact-checking partner in Singapore.
Officials and journalists 'least trusted' for coronavirus news: Edelman
Sixty-three percent of respondents said they would believe information from their employers after one or two exposures, versus 58% for a government website and 51% for traditional media.
Safer social media: putting control in the hands of users
With the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), the Singapore government is taking a more active role in regulating social-media content. But it's only by teaching people to use social media responsibly that we stand a chance of limiting harmful content, according to Socialbakers' regional VP.
Is Facebook coping with the ‘steady wave’ of COVID-19 misinformation?
The COVID-19 crisis is galvanising Facebook's anti-fake news measures, and exposing shortcomings in its system.
