Search
fair and lovely
Jul 22, 2020
Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.
Jul 2, 2020
Unilever renames Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Lovely'
Rival conglomerate Emami 'shocked' by rebrand of male products as 'Glow and Handsome', threatens legal action.
Jun 25, 2020
Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand
Move follows J&J's decision to withdraw products promoting fair skin across India and Asia.
Aug 15, 2011
Fair & Lovely Malaysia – from insecurity to empowerment
KUALA LUMPUR - Still trying to distance itself from the controversies of almost a decade ago, Unilever Malaysia's latest campaign for Fair & Lovely is more about empowerment than skin-whitening.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins