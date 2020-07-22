fair and lovely

Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product
Jul 22, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Sri Lankan influencer claims Unilever bullied her over objections to whitening product

A Colombo-based editor has spoken up about how the brand ‘made her life miserable’ after she denounced a whitening product on Instagram.

Unilever renames Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Lovely'
Jul 2, 2020
Campaign India Team

Unilever renames Fair & Lovely as 'Glow & Lovely'

Rival conglomerate Emami 'shocked' by rebrand of male products as 'Glow and Handsome', threatens legal action.

Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand
Jun 25, 2020
Campaign India Team

Unilever to end references to 'whitening' products and rename Fair & Lovely brand

Move follows J&J's decision to withdraw products promoting fair skin across India and Asia.

Fair & Lovely Malaysia – from insecurity to empowerment
Aug 15, 2011
Emily Tan

Fair & Lovely Malaysia – from insecurity to empowerment

KUALA LUMPUR - Still trying to distance itself from the controversies of almost a decade ago, Unilever Malaysia's latest campaign for Fair & Lovely is more about empowerment than skin-whitening.

