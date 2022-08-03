export

For Chinese brands going abroad, 'my way or the highway' isn’t effective
Aug 3, 2022
Bryce Whitwam

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Chinese brands expanding abroad need to adapt to local cultural nuances like successful global brands do in China, says former Ogilvy PR APAC CEO Scott Kronick.

Belt and Road: a two-way street
Jun 14, 2017
Lydia Lee

China's Belt and Road initiative isn't just about exporting but opening up communication, says Weber Shandwick's Lydia Lee.

﻿Alibaba to acquire export service provider Shenzhen One-Touch
Nov 16, 2010
Jin Bo

HONG KONG - Alibaba.com has entered into an agreement to acquire Shenzhen One-Touch Enterprise Service ('One-Touch'), a provider of one-stop services for exporters in China.

