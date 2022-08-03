Search
Aug 3, 2022
For Chinese brands going abroad, 'my way or the highway' isn’t effective
SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: Chinese brands expanding abroad need to adapt to local cultural nuances like successful global brands do in China, says former Ogilvy PR APAC CEO Scott Kronick.
Jun 14, 2017
Belt and Road: a two-way street
China's Belt and Road initiative isn't just about exporting but opening up communication, says Weber Shandwick's Lydia Lee.
Nov 16, 2010
Alibaba to acquire export service provider Shenzhen One-Touch
HONG KONG - Alibaba.com has entered into an agreement to acquire Shenzhen One-Touch Enterprise Service ('One-Touch'), a provider of one-stop services for exporters in China.
