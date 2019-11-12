Search
experiential retail
Nov 12, 2019
Microsoft pilots global retail solution in Singapore
We test out the service and report back with notes.
Aug 1, 2019
MCM builds giant playground in Shanghai flagship store
The German leather goods brand transformed its flagship store in Shanghai by way of a virtual playground.
Jul 11, 2019
How Chinese O2O is changing retail experiences
Imagination China's group creative director explains how new experience centres are changing how consumers engage with physical spaces.
