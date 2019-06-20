experience design

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia
23 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia

Experience design veteran Symon Hammacott discusses his new role, the way CX expectations have shifted, and the responsibility to incorporate ethical design into client work.

Eight Inc appoints principal in Hong Kong
Jun 20, 2019
Staff Writer

Eight Inc appoints principal in Hong Kong

Chris Dobson was previously managing director of Imagination Asia and Australia.

Eight Inc. appoints new executive director
Apr 9, 2019
Staff Writer

Eight Inc. appoints new executive director

The new hire will manage strategic partnerships and business development efforts across the region.

MullenLowe launches 'leaner' data-led experience offering
Oct 24, 2018
Matthew Miller

MullenLowe launches 'leaner' data-led experience offering

New unit within MullenLowe Profero Japan will work to deliver "quick, tangible wins" for clients in Japan and elsewhere in the region.

Beyond advertising: Designing value at all touchpoints
Jul 4, 2017
Daniel Hagmeijer

Beyond advertising: Designing value at all touchpoints

It’s time that marketers start thinking more about purposely designing coherent experiences.

How McKinsey is moving into the creative scene
Jul 5, 2016
David Blecken

How McKinsey is moving into the creative scene

Ad agencies are increasingly afraid of management consultancies, with good reason. Jared Braiterman of McKinsey sheds light on the company’s advance into creativity and design.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

2 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

3 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

5 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

6 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

7 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

8 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

9 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

10 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands