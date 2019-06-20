experience design
VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia
Experience design veteran Symon Hammacott discusses his new role, the way CX expectations have shifted, and the responsibility to incorporate ethical design into client work.
Eight Inc appoints principal in Hong Kong
Chris Dobson was previously managing director of Imagination Asia and Australia.
Eight Inc. appoints new executive director
The new hire will manage strategic partnerships and business development efforts across the region.
MullenLowe launches 'leaner' data-led experience offering
New unit within MullenLowe Profero Japan will work to deliver "quick, tangible wins" for clients in Japan and elsewhere in the region.
Beyond advertising: Designing value at all touchpoints
It’s time that marketers start thinking more about purposely designing coherent experiences.
How McKinsey is moving into the creative scene
Ad agencies are increasingly afraid of management consultancies, with good reason. Jared Braiterman of McKinsey sheds light on the company’s advance into creativity and design.
