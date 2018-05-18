exhibition
Legendary Hong Kong theatre becomes a cultural icon again
INSPIRATION STATION: An exhibit by a real estate developer celebrates the 1950s grandeur of a 1400-seat movie house now slated for redevelopment as a cultural landmark.
Sights and sounds at the Global Gaming Expo in Macau
A noisy clash of new tech, 'old-school' advertising techniques and colourful gaming machines greets CEI at the G2E Asia exhibition in Macau.
3 key takeaways from the ASEAN Creative Cities forum
Conference addresses the required steps to build a creative economy.
Photos: The Balvenie launches Singapore exhibition
The whiskey brand partnered with photographer James Stroud, whose show focuses on the brand’s distillery.
Spikes Asia launches photographic competition SpikesAlso
ASIA-PACIFIC - This year's Spikes Asia creative festival will have a new prize up for grabs. The SpikesAlso photography competition aims to showcase the personal artistic skills and talent of the region’s creative community.
PCCC | PCCC Expo Campaign | China
As a global partner of the Shanghai World Expo, Pacific Credit Card Center of Bank of Communications has rolled out its first marketing initiative, coinciding with the start of the one-year count down to the event.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins