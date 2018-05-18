exhibition

Legendary Hong Kong theatre becomes a cultural icon again
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

INSPIRATION STATION: An exhibit by a real estate developer celebrates the 1950s grandeur of a 1400-seat movie house now slated for redevelopment as a cultural landmark.

Sights and sounds at the Global Gaming Expo in Macau
May 18, 2018
Olivia Parker

A noisy clash of new tech, 'old-school' advertising techniques and colourful gaming machines greets CEI at the G2E Asia exhibition in Macau.

3 key takeaways from the ASEAN Creative Cities forum
Apr 28, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Conference addresses the required steps to build a creative economy.

Photos: The Balvenie launches Singapore exhibition
Nov 17, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The whiskey brand partnered with photographer James Stroud, whose show focuses on the brand’s distillery.

Spikes Asia launches photographic competition SpikesAlso
Aug 10, 2011
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - This year's Spikes Asia creative festival will have a new prize up for grabs. The SpikesAlso photography competition aims to showcase the personal artistic skills and talent of the region’s creative community.

PCCC | PCCC Expo Campaign | China
May 8, 2009

As a global partner of the Shanghai World Expo, Pacific Credit Card Center of Bank of Communications has rolled out its first marketing initiative, coinciding with the start of the one-year count down to the event.

