Asia's Top 1000 Brands: Compare by category in every APAC market
Jul 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

MEMBERS-ONLY DOWNLOAD: Exclusive access to more brand comparisons across APAC than ever before.

Jury notes from Cannes: Captivate your audience
Jun 16, 2014
Rajat Sethi

Jury notes from Cannes: Captivate your audience

CANNES - Rajat Sethi gives Campaign Asia-Pacific his exclusive view from behind the jury table. He’ll be offering APAC observations for the duration of the festival in France. Today he notes how critical it is for the masters of storytelling to tell their own compelling tale about the campaigns they’ve created.

