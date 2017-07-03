Search
entertainment and media outlook
1 day ago
5 for 5: A quick look at PwC's latest spending forecast
Five charts and five facts about the next five years, according to PwC's latest Global Entertainment & Media Outlook.
Jul 3, 2017
8 things to know about the future of media in Japan
Key findings from PwC’s global entertainment and media outlook 2017 to 2021.
Jun 17, 2010
Consumers are pushing entertainment and media players in digital transformation : PwC
HONG KONG - Over the next five years digital technologies will progressively increase their impact across all segments of entertainment and media (E&M), with consumers the major factor behind these changes, according to the latest Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2010-2014 published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
