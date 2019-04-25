employer branding
Havas Group launches Havas People in India
Campaign India's managing editor Raahil Chopra, caught up with Rupert Grose, global CEO, Havas People, and Arindam Sengupta, managing director, Havas People India, to learn more about the offering.
APAC workers admire tech and airline brands the most
Google dominates in a global YouGov study into employer branding, but the likes of Garuda, Alipay and Hyatt also fared well in Asia-Pacific markets.
Manulife touts 91-year-old agent's world-record service
The insurer honoured a Hong Kong agent's 68-year (and counting) career.
DATA POINTS: Social media turns employees into activists
Employees in Asia are particularly passionate and will actively share their point of view, according to findings from a global study by Weber Shandwick. The research, "Employees rising: Seizing the opportunity in employee activism" (www.webershandwick.asia/employees-rising) surveyed 2,300 people in 15 markets worldwide, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and Korea.
Under Singapore's 'fair consideration' rule, employer branding gains importance
In 2014, Singapore’s employers must adapt to a new advertising rule, the “Fair consideration framework,” which starts in August. Savvy firms will use employer branding to help ease into the new legal landscape and grab the best talent.
Top advice for strong employer branding
How to solve the talent shortage in Asia-Pacific? Paul Farrer, chairman of Aspire Global Network, offers seven action items to turn the industry into an attractive career option and fill it with vibrant people.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins