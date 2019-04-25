employer branding

Havas Group launches Havas People in India
Raahil Chopra

Havas Group launches Havas People in India

Campaign India's managing editor Raahil Chopra, caught up with Rupert Grose, global CEO, Havas People, and Arindam Sengupta, managing director, Havas People India, to learn more about the offering.

APAC workers admire tech and airline brands the most
Apr 25, 2019
David Blecken

APAC workers admire tech and airline brands the most

Google dominates in a global YouGov study into employer branding, but the likes of Garuda, Alipay and Hyatt also fared well in Asia-Pacific markets.

Manulife touts 91-year-old agent's world-record service
Aug 3, 2017
Staff Reporters

Manulife touts 91-year-old agent's world-record service

The insurer honoured a Hong Kong agent's 68-year (and counting) career.

DATA POINTS: Social media turns employees into activists
Apr 7, 2014

DATA POINTS: Social media turns employees into activists

Employees in Asia are particularly passionate and will actively share their point of view, according to findings from a global study by Weber Shandwick. The research, "Employees rising: Seizing the opportunity in employee activism" (www.webershandwick.asia/employees-rising) surveyed 2,300 people in 15 markets worldwide, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore and Korea.

Under Singapore's 'fair consideration' rule, employer branding gains importance
Jan 20, 2014
Racheal Lee

Under Singapore's 'fair consideration' rule, employer branding gains importance

In 2014, Singapore’s employers must adapt to a new advertising rule, the “Fair consideration framework,” which starts in August. Savvy firms will use employer branding to help ease into the new legal landscape and grab the best talent.

Top advice for strong employer branding
Nov 20, 2013
Paul Farrer

Top advice for strong employer branding

How to solve the talent shortage in Asia-Pacific? Paul Farrer, chairman of Aspire Global Network, offers seven action items to turn the industry into an attractive career option and fill it with vibrant people.

