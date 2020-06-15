emarketer

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.

China to surpass US in total retail this year: eMarketer
Jan 24, 2019
Matthew Miller

China to surpass US in total retail this year: eMarketer

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Meanwhile, smaller players are chipping away at Alibaba's e-commerce dominance, the researcher reports.

Mobile payments in China are growing so fast, predictions can't keep up
Oct 31, 2018
Matthew Miller

Mobile payments in China are growing so fast, predictions can't keep up

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Eight out of 10 of the world's mobile-payment users live in Asia, and more than six in 10 live in China, according to eMarketer.

Alibaba still tops, but watch Pinduoduo and other Chinese online retailers: eMarketer
Jul 11, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Alibaba still tops, but watch Pinduoduo and other Chinese online retailers: eMarketer

Online shopping competition heats up in China with Pinduoduo and Vipshop joining JD.com and Suning as notable contenders.

Chinese spend 2 hours, 39 minutes on mobile every day: eMarketer
Apr 19, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Chinese spend 2 hours, 39 minutes on mobile every day: eMarketer

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Contrary to popular belief, mobile screen time is only overtaking TV viewing time in China starting this year. But, mobile video time is growing by about 25% per year.

China's big three tighten hold on programmatic spend: eMarketer
Jan 23, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

China's big three tighten hold on programmatic spend: eMarketer

Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent combined take up the largest share of programmatic digital display spending in China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia