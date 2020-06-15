emarketer
Pandemic may help China's big 3 ecommerce giants keep lion's share of market
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Despite a shrinking retail market overall, China will supersede the US retail market in 2020 as the world's largest, with ecommerce up 16%, says eMarketer.
China to surpass US in total retail this year: eMarketer
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Meanwhile, smaller players are chipping away at Alibaba's e-commerce dominance, the researcher reports.
Mobile payments in China are growing so fast, predictions can't keep up
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Eight out of 10 of the world's mobile-payment users live in Asia, and more than six in 10 live in China, according to eMarketer.
Alibaba still tops, but watch Pinduoduo and other Chinese online retailers: eMarketer
Online shopping competition heats up in China with Pinduoduo and Vipshop joining JD.com and Suning as notable contenders.
Chinese spend 2 hours, 39 minutes on mobile every day: eMarketer
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Contrary to popular belief, mobile screen time is only overtaking TV viewing time in China starting this year. But, mobile video time is growing by about 25% per year.
China's big three tighten hold on programmatic spend: eMarketer
Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent combined take up the largest share of programmatic digital display spending in China.
