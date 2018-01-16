email marketing
Email marketing is 45—can it avoid a midlife crisis?
It's been 45 years since Gary Thuerk, 'the father of spam' sent the world's first unsolicited mass 'email'—smashing sales targets despite a reprimand from his boss. But can email marketing survive another half century?
Loyalty-program emails are actively ignored: Return Path
A report by Return Path provides benchmarks for the 10 most common types of marketing messages.
Tip Sheet: 5 ways to improve email open rates
Email marketing continues to be the most cost-effective channel for brand development and traffic generation, but low open rates can stall progress. Here's what to look for and fix.
CASE STUDY: How Meritus Hotels & Resorts transformed email engagement
Meritus Hotels & Resorts needed to expand its reach and get better at managing customer engagement and marketing via email.
Email marketing tips: Personalise without frightening, avoid the spam box
BEIJING / HONG KONG - Campaign sat down with Emarsys executives Stuart Barker (Hong Kong country manager) and Ofri Cohen (China general manager) and asked them to explain the insights and analytics that go on behind promotional emails—in plain English.
How an online liquor store in China boosted email-marketing revenue
CASE STUDY: Email marketing in China is difficult due to a lack of transparency in the filtering and blocking policies of China's largest ISPs. Here's how one brand worked with its email provider to keep up with the changes and secure a 20 percent increase in revenue.
