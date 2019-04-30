elections
2024 Indonesian general election: How advertisers can navigate an unpredictable cultural climate
As Indonesians head to the polls today, IAS' Megan Reichelt urges marketers to be aware of why safeguarding their brand during election cycles and times of uncertainty is becoming more and more imperative.
Asia's elections: "Whatever you do, resist the urge to take sides"
Marketing and brand experts offer insights on keeping in tune with the heightened emotions caused by elections across South and Southeast Asia.
Protecting your brand from fake news during the Indonesia elections
Integral Ad Science's Felicia Li-Gaillard explains what brands should look out for during the election period, and how to protect their reputations.
Management lessons from a David vs Goliath election
A Delhi election inspired Rajat Sethi of Strategic Caravan to list eight important lessons for companies big or small.
ICAC's anti-corruption campaign reinforces zero tolerance for 'bad eggs'
HONG KONG - The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has tasked Lowe to reinforce its fight against corruption with a 'bad egg' analogy.
M&C Saatchi to handle anti-corruption campaign ahead of Hong Kong elections
HONG KONG - M&C Saatchi has been tasked by Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) to handle a semantic campaign for the territory's district elections in November 2011.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins