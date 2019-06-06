Search
Is your strategy effective or commercially successful?
The industry needs a new formula to achieve 'total effectiveness'.
Jun 6, 2019
Mindshare and DDB Mudra win gold in Warc brand-purpose awards
APAC work wins seven out of the 13 awards.
Mar 4, 2013
John Davis joins Effective Measure as global measurement scientist
MELBOURNE – Effective Measure has appointed John Davis as global measurement scientist.
Aug 13, 2012
Effective Measure appoints country MD for the Philippines
MANILA - Effective Measure is aiming to strengthen its international executive team with the appointment of Maria Rodriguez Java as country managing director for the Philippines.
