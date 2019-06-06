effective

Is your strategy effective or commercially successful?
21 hours ago
Matt Holt

Is your strategy effective or commercially successful?

The industry needs a new formula to achieve 'total effectiveness'.

Mindshare and DDB Mudra win gold in Warc brand-purpose awards
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Mindshare and DDB Mudra win gold in Warc brand-purpose awards

APAC work wins seven out of the 13 awards.

John Davis joins Effective Measure as global measurement scientist
Mar 4, 2013
Sophie Chen

John Davis joins Effective Measure as global measurement scientist

MELBOURNE – Effective Measure has appointed John Davis as global measurement scientist.

Effective Measure appoints country MD for the Philippines
Aug 13, 2012
Staff Reporters

Effective Measure appoints country MD for the Philippines

MANILA - Effective Measure is aiming to strengthen its international executive team with the appointment of Maria Rodriguez Java as country managing director for the Philippines.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

2 Why NFT trends in China may point to the future of NFTs globally

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

3 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

4 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

Google reveals significant step to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

5 Google to restrict cross-app tracking on Android

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

6 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

7 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

8 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

9 The grades are in

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong