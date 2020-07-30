ebay

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Jul 30, 2020
Simon Gwynn

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system

Ecommerce company’s Advanced Audience Technology is based on user IDs and updates in real time.

Diageo, Samsung and eBay chief marketers respond to Unilever's influencer challenge
Jun 18, 2018
Emily Tan

Diageo, Samsung and eBay chief marketers respond to Unilever's influencer challenge

The answer is to work only with influencers who are genuine and are part of your brand story, said top marketers from Diageo, Samsung and eBay.

Amazon and Lazada click with consumers
Jun 4, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Amazon and Lazada click with consumers

Not all ecommerce brands are capitalising on the steady rise in online shopping. Top players Amazon, Lazada and Taobao saw strong gains but others like Ebay, Rakuten, Zalora and Flipkart still have work to do.

eBay asks Aussies to clear Sunday for sales, whatever it takes
Aug 1, 2014
Matthew Miller

eBay asks Aussies to clear Sunday for sales, whatever it takes

AUSTRALIA - Through Havas Worldwide, eBay Australia this weekend launches a campaign that aims to help the online retailer 'own' a time when most retailers have already closed their doors: Sunday evening.

Leo Burnett rolls out humorous TVC for eBay kijiji classified site launch
Sep 19, 2012
Benjamin Li

Leo Burnett rolls out humorous TVC for eBay kijiji classified site launch

In order to build brand awareness of the newly launched eBay kijiji classified site in Asia, Leo Burnett Hong Kong has rolled out a TV campaign featuring Thai humour, to tap into the multicultural diversity of Asia and show that any trade is possible on the site.

eBay picks GolinHarris for classifieds PR in Asia markets, Edelman for Gumtree in Australia
Jul 26, 2012
Matthew Miller

eBay picks GolinHarris for classifieds PR in Asia markets, Edelman for Gumtree in Australia

SYNDEY - eBay's Classifieds Group, which operates sites under the Gumtree and Kijiji brands, has selected GolinHarris to lead its public relations efforts in major Asian markets.

