earned media
Meet the scary new landscape of brand-funded entertainment
What if a brand funded an idea so good that people actively sought it out, watched it, talked about it and told other people to watch it?
You don’t always need to pay to play
Don't discount the importance of SEO in communications plans for building reputation, argues Edelman's digital director.
Let's end the panic over Facebook's algorithm changes
It's not going to be so bad, and following some simple advice will better serve brands, writes Ogilvy's head of digital and social in Malaysia.
Data don't lie: Is 'viral video' a misnomer?
Everything we thought we knew about how ideas spread may be wrong.
Exclusive survey results: The value of content
A survey of client-side marketers in APAC finds out how brands are developing their content marketing strategies.
Paid, owned and earned just more silos
MEDIA DEBATE: Despite all the buzz surrounding POE media, when asked if clients and agencies should organise their teams around these three disciplines the resounding answer seems to be ‘No’
