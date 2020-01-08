earned media

Meet the scary new landscape of brand-funded entertainment
Jan 8, 2020
Aidan McClure

What if a brand funded an idea so good that people actively sought it out, watched it, talked about it and told other people to watch it?

You don’t always need to pay to play
Aug 21, 2019
Emma Davey

Don't discount the importance of SEO in communications plans for building reputation, argues Edelman's digital director.

Let's end the panic over Facebook's algorithm changes
Jan 26, 2018
James Gaubert

It's not going to be so bad, and following some simple advice will better serve brands, writes Ogilvy's head of digital and social in Malaysia.

Data don't lie: Is 'viral video' a misnomer?
Mar 3, 2014
Jayde Lovell

Everything we thought we knew about how ideas spread may be wrong.

Exclusive survey results: The value of content
Jul 16, 2013
Kate Magee

A survey of client-side marketers in APAC finds out how brands are developing their content marketing strategies.

Paid, owned and earned just more silos
Jul 10, 2013
Staff Reporters

MEDIA DEBATE: Despite all the buzz surrounding POE media, when asked if clients and agencies should organise their teams around these three disciplines the resounding answer seems to be ‘No’

