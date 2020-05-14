duracell

MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
May 14, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Starcom was incumbent but did not take part in pitch.

Duracell taps Wunderman Thompson as global partner
Apr 4, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The scope includes all international markets outside of North America.

Duracell puts global creative account up for review
Nov 17, 2018
Lindsay Stein

The scope includes all international markets outside of North America.

Very few treats: Halloween ad roundup
Oct 31, 2017
Ad Nut

Our ad-obsessed pal Ad Nut hoped for more tasty tidbits from this year's crop of supposedly spooky ads.

Duracell selects W+K as new agency of record
Nov 1, 2016
I-Hsien Sherwood

The decision comes just a week after Anomaly publicised the end of its two-year relationship with Duracell.

Publicis Hong Kong wins Duracell Taiwan creative account
Jun 30, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

HONG KONG - Publicis Hong Kong has been awarded the creative duties for Duracell, a Procter & Gamble brand, in the Taiwan market.

