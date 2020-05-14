Search
May 14, 2020
MediaCom wins Duracell global media account
Starcom was incumbent but did not take part in pitch.
Apr 4, 2019
Duracell taps Wunderman Thompson as global partner
The scope includes all international markets outside of North America.
Nov 17, 2018
Duracell puts global creative account up for review
The scope includes all international markets outside of North America.
Oct 31, 2017
Very few treats: Halloween ad roundup
Our ad-obsessed pal Ad Nut hoped for more tasty tidbits from this year's crop of supposedly spooky ads.
Nov 1, 2016
Duracell selects W+K as new agency of record
The decision comes just a week after Anomaly publicised the end of its two-year relationship with Duracell.
Jun 30, 2011
Publicis Hong Kong wins Duracell Taiwan creative account
HONG KONG - Publicis Hong Kong has been awarded the creative duties for Duracell, a Procter & Gamble brand, in the Taiwan market.
