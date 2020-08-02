douyin
Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.
TikTok latest: As Microsoft meets Trump to pursue US buyout, the app faces Australian investigations
Over the weekend, Microsoft's CEO met US President Donald Trump who has vowed to ban the Chinese-owned app in the US, while Australia says it's investigating TikTok's security risks.
Decoding professional user-generated content on Douyin
One of Douyin’s hottest influencers, @Maoguangguang, is proving that PUGC, or “professional user-generated content,” is profitable. Here’s what brands interested in capitalizing need to know.
Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.
TikTok is in the crosshairs of a political battle
Banned in India, facing a ban in the US, switching platforms in Hong Kong. Will the social-media darling survive being the target of geopolitical unrest?
Adidas Neo invites China to a Gudetama-inspired Douyin dance challenge
TBWA Shanghai orchestrates a campaign to promote the brand's line of clothing inspired by Sanrio's lazy egg-yolk character.
