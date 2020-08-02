douyin

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
16 hours ago
Carol Huang

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams

ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.

TikTok latest: As Microsoft meets Trump to pursue US buyout, the app faces Australian investigations
Aug 2, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

TikTok latest: As Microsoft meets Trump to pursue US buyout, the app faces Australian investigations

Over the weekend, Microsoft's CEO met US President Donald Trump who has vowed to ban the Chinese-owned app in the US, while Australia says it's investigating TikTok's security risks.

Decoding professional user-generated content on Douyin
Jul 29, 2020
Jennifer Zhuang

Decoding professional user-generated content on Douyin

One of Douyin’s hottest influencers, @Maoguangguang, is proving that PUGC, or “professional user-generated content,” is profitable. Here’s what brands interested in capitalizing need to know.

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
Jul 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China

An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.

TikTok is in the crosshairs of a political battle
Jul 16, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok is in the crosshairs of a political battle

Banned in India, facing a ban in the US, switching platforms in Hong Kong. Will the social-media darling survive being the target of geopolitical unrest?

Adidas Neo invites China to a Gudetama-inspired Douyin dance challenge
Jul 14, 2020
Carol Huang

Adidas Neo invites China to a Gudetama-inspired Douyin dance challenge

TBWA Shanghai orchestrates a campaign to promote the brand's line of clothing inspired by Sanrio's lazy egg-yolk character.

