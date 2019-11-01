Search
diwali
Nov 1, 2019
Filmmaker sends legal notice to Citibank over similarities in Diwali ad
The filmmaker claims that the script used by Citibank for its Diwali commercial has been directly lifted from his 2017 film.
Oct 28, 2019
Ad Nut's Deepavali/Diwali commercial film festival
With a huge assist from the ad nuts at Campaign India, Ad Nut presents a collection of this year's commercial films for the festival of lights.
Oct 18, 2017
Happy Diwali: Ad Nut's roundup of festive ads
As Hindus celebrate Diwali on Wednesday and Thursday, our ad-obsessed pal Ad Nut takes a look at ads from Petronas, Lenovo, Flipkart, Malaysia Airlines, Foodpanda and more.
Dec 2, 2013
Celebration or commercialisation?
This month in India I was struck by the commerciality surrounding Diwali. Will we be selling or celebrating Christmas this year?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins