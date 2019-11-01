diwali

Filmmaker sends legal notice to Citibank over similarities in Diwali ad
Nov 1, 2019
Campaign India Team

Filmmaker sends legal notice to Citibank over similarities in Diwali ad

The filmmaker claims that the script used by Citibank for its Diwali commercial has been directly lifted from his 2017 film.

Ad Nut's Deepavali/Diwali commercial film festival
Oct 28, 2019
Ad Nut

Ad Nut's Deepavali/Diwali commercial film festival

With a huge assist from the ad nuts at Campaign India, Ad Nut presents a collection of this year's commercial films for the festival of lights.

Happy Diwali: Ad Nut's roundup of festive ads
Oct 18, 2017
Ad Nut

Happy Diwali: Ad Nut's roundup of festive ads

As Hindus celebrate Diwali on Wednesday and Thursday, our ad-obsessed pal Ad Nut takes a look at ads from Petronas, Lenovo, Flipkart, Malaysia Airlines, Foodpanda and more.

Celebration or commercialisation?
Dec 2, 2013
Allan Fraser-Rush

Celebration or commercialisation?

This month in India I was struck by the commerciality surrounding Diwali. Will we be selling or celebrating Christmas this year?

