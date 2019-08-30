digital media

Red Cross creates choose-your-own Twitter adventure
Aug 30, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Twitter users get to step into the shoes of a Red Cross negotiator.

Facebook launches advertising on Stories
Sep 27, 2018
Omar Oakes

Ads are already available on sister Instagram Stories platform.

Sumitomo Corp launches digital media company
Feb 21, 2018
David Blecken

The 98-year-old Japanese trading giant plans to use its new investment vehicle to grow overseas and take advantage of changing media consumption at home.

Japanese advertisers start to take transparency into their own hands
Nov 10, 2017
David Blecken

Just over a year since it emerged that Dentsu systematically overcharged clients including Toyota for digital work, we ask a digital media auditor if anything has changed.

Essence's former Japan head to lead Sumitomo's digital expansion
Sep 25, 2017
David Blecken

Daizo Nishitani will lead the conglomerate in its digital media ambitions.

Facebook defends 'ethnic affinity' ad targeting
Nov 1, 2016
Omar Oakes

Facebook has been criticised for allowing advertisers to discriminate between users in ad campaigns based on their "ethnic affinity".

