digital media
Red Cross creates choose-your-own Twitter adventure
Twitter users get to step into the shoes of a Red Cross negotiator.
Facebook launches advertising on Stories
Ads are already available on sister Instagram Stories platform.
Sumitomo Corp launches digital media company
The 98-year-old Japanese trading giant plans to use its new investment vehicle to grow overseas and take advantage of changing media consumption at home.
Japanese advertisers start to take transparency into their own hands
Just over a year since it emerged that Dentsu systematically overcharged clients including Toyota for digital work, we ask a digital media auditor if anything has changed.
Essence's former Japan head to lead Sumitomo's digital expansion
Daizo Nishitani will lead the conglomerate in its digital media ambitions.
Facebook defends 'ethnic affinity' ad targeting
Facebook has been criticised for allowing advertisers to discriminate between users in ad campaigns based on their "ethnic affinity".
